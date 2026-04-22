"Palmer and Joao Pedro are both injured. Exclusive news for you," the Spaniard's hairdresser posted on X, alongside a photo of Cucurella mid-haircut. The account has since been deleted.

The leak turned out to be accurate: neither Cole Palmer nor Joao Pedro could face Brighton.

After the defeat, Chelsea’s mood soured further, with assistant manager Liam Rosenior visibly frustrated. “I have often defended the players when it was appropriate, but I cannot defend this performance,” he said. It was the club’s first run of five straight defeats without finding the net since November 1912.