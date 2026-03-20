Cardinale: "Is Milan mine or Elliott’s? It’s the most ridiculous thing in the world. Everyone takes it for granted that I’m the new Berlusconi. San Siro is an Italian institution; I’d like to draw up a plan to revitalise Serie A"

Gerry Cardinale opens up in a lengthy interview given to the Financial Times at Milanello on the eve of the Derby against Inter.

The RedBird boss and owner of Milan spoke about the future of the San Siro stadium, his relationship with the Rossoneri fans and his vision for the future of the club based in Via Aldo Rossi and Italian football in general.

Furthermore, Cardinale clarified and commented on all the difficulties he has faced since his arrival in Italy, whilst outlining the club’s ambitions for Milan’s future.