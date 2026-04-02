'Can we have a little more quality?' - Marcelo Flores shows promise as defensive concerns linger: Stock up, stock down for Jesse Marsch's Canada

TORONTO -- When Canada left BMO Field following a scoreless draw with Tunisia on Tuesday night, they knew the next time they step onto that pitch will matter far more.

It will host the first men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil - a June 12 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, who punched their ticket by eliminating Italy just hours earlier. After facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, Canada will wrap up Group B play against Switzerland and Qatar in Vancouver.

The past week’s 2–2 draw with Iceland and a scoreless result against Tunisia showed progress in the lead-up to the summer, despite not scoring a goal from open play.

“We would have liked to score more goals, but we were creating chances. We're dangerous throughout games, and we're controlling matches,” Head Coach Jesse Marsch said Tuesday after the Tunisia draw, which was delayed by 90 minutes due to storms.

“We worked on some crossing ideas. We worked on some ideas in front of the back line on how we can break an opponent down, and we were in all of those positions more...Now it’s just, can we have a little bit more quality on the last action, the last shot, the last cross, or a last movement to make these half chances into real chances?”

With Marsch having “tough decisions to make” in the effort to cut Canada’s roster to just 26 players for the World Cup, several improved their standings in the March camp, while others may have played themselves off the team altogether.

GOAL takes a look at whose stock went up and which players saw their stock go down...