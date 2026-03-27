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BVB, News and Rumours: UEFA announces Nico Schlotterbeck’s suspension following a bizarre red card

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
N. Schlotterbeck
S. Kehl

Following Borussia Dortmund’s baffling sending-off in Bergamo, UEFA has taken action – suspending Nico Schlotterbeck. Meanwhile, former sporting director Sebastian Kehl is set to return to Borussia. News and rumours about BVB.

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  • Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 2025IMAGO / ANP

    BVB, News: UEFA bans Schlotterbeck following a red card from the bench

    Borussia Dortmund’s bitter exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atalanta Bergamo in the round of 16 has had further repercussions. Following the turbulent 1–4 defeat in Bergamo at the end of February, UEFA has now imposed several sanctions on BVB and its fans – and determined the length of Nico Schlotterbeck’s suspension.

    The centre-back has been banned for one match in a UEFA competition for “unsporting behaviour”. This means the official regulations apply: a player or official is “automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition”. A lifting of the ban is therefore out of the question.

    What makes this particularly ironic is that Schlotterbeck had seen the red card from the bench at the time – for what many saw as no apparent reason. His own account on Instagram was clear: “After what felt like ten Atalanta players jumped up at once and complained loudly, I stood up.” He added: "I told them to sit back down. That was all. No insults, no disrespect or anything else."

    To this day, the incident remains a source of bewilderment. Even after the match, the decision remained inexplicable to him: "Even after the match, the referee couldn’t explain to me why I was shown the red card." The events surrounding the sending-off had taken place during the frantic closing stages of the match.

    Manuel Gräfe provided a possible explanation afterwards. The former Bundesliga referee told Bild: "If he then enters the review area in a confrontational, aggressive manner, or the opposition’s coaching zone or the pitch, he must be sent off very quickly."

    In addition to Schlotterbeck’s suspension, the club was also sanctioned. UEFA issued a warning for unsporting behaviour by the team. Furthermore, Dortmund must pay €13,000 for damage to the stadium and is to coordinate with Atalanta regarding the settlement of further damage caused by fans. An additional fine of €5,000 was imposed for spectator disturbances.

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  • Sebastian KehlGetty Images

    BVB, News: Weidenfeller calls for Kehl to return to Dortmund

    Sebastian Kehl’s departure from Borussia Dortmund continues to be a talking point – and has provoked a palpable emotional reaction from Roman Weidenfeller.

    Weidenfeller, who played alongside Kehl for BVB for many years and is friends with him, left no doubt as to Kehl’s importance to the club. “You can only thank Sebastian for the passion he has always shown,” emphasised the 2014 World Cup winner on the sidelines of a match featuring BVB’s legends team, highlighting that Kehl had played a central role for decades – both as a player and captain, and later as sporting director.

    However, the former goalkeeper was particularly moved on a personal level. “He will, of course, always remain my friend,” Weidenfeller made clear, thereby emphasising how close the bond between the two remains to this day. He said he could understand the club’s decision, after all, change is part of the business. “If there is ever a reorganisation, then everyone is affected by it,” he said – without wishing to judge the decision itself.

    At the same time, Weidenfeller looked to the future – and expressed the hope that Kehl would soon return to BVB – as a player for BVB’s legendary team. “I can well imagine him being part of it again at some point. He is warmly invited to stand on the pitch with me,” he explained, looking ahead to future legends’ matches.

    In fact, Weidenfeller had already tried to persuade his former teammate to take part in the anniversary match at the Rote Erde stadium. “I would have liked to have persuaded him to be here,” he revealed. But the split was still too fresh for that; a little distance is doing him good at the moment. For Weidenfeller, however, the hope remains that they will one day play together again in black and yellow.

  • Everton v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: interest in Marcos Senesi is set to move to the next stage

    Borussia Dortmund are reportedly once again justified in harbouring hopes of signing Marcos Senesi. After the Argentine had long been linked with other top clubs, the situation has recently shifted in BVB’s favour.

    According to the Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have lost ground in the race to sign the centre-back. Although the Italians are said to have already presented a contract ready for signing, their financial offer apparently cannot compete with that of their rivals, which is why they are looking for alternatives.

    Senesi, whose contract with AFC Bournemouth expires in the summer, is available on a free transfer and is consequently in high demand. Alongside Aston Villa, which is currently considered a particularly strong contender, Borussia Dortmund is also reported to have made a concrete offer and still stands a good chance. Furthermore, AS Roma and several Premier League clubs, among others, have signalled their interest. Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona have also recently been linked with the 28-year-old.

    At BVB, planning for the defence is already in full swing. Regardless of a possible contract extension for Nico Schlotterbeck, there is a need in central defence – not least due to the impending departure of Niklas Süle and other personnel uncertainties. In Senesi, Dortmund would be signing an experienced left-footed player who could make an immediate impact. However, there is already competition for his preferred position: alongside Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini and the talented Luca Reggiani are also in the squad.

    There are many indications that Senesi will leave Bournemouth in the summer to take the next step in his career – ideally at a club with international prospects. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine will actually make his way to Dortmund.

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Bundesliga
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VfB Stuttgart
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