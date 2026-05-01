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Oliver Maywurm

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BVB, News and Rumours: The number 10 of the future? A key signing for Borussia Dortmund hinges on just one small detail

Bundesliga
S. Inacio
Borussia Dortmund

BVB rates Samuele Inacio highly and expects to rely on this top talent for the long term. Latest news and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More news and rumours about BVB:

  • €30 million? BVB reportedly has a major transfer surprise in the pipeline
  • Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is said to have urged the club to re-sign Jadon Sancho.
  • Meanwhile, the club is reportedly weighing the sale of its Bundesliga goalkeeper.
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURGAFP

    BVB, News: Samuele Inacio's signing appears to hinge on just one small detail.

    Borussia Dortmund are close to securing the long-term services of prodigious midfielder Samuele Inacio, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that an agreement is imminent.

    The report states that Inacio, currently under contract until 2027, is poised to put pen to paper on an extension shortly. Only the duration remains open: sources indicate it will run either until 2030 or 2031. Bild had previously indicated that a deal expiring in 2030 was already on the table for the playmaker.

    Regarded as a future playmaker, the Italian arrived from Atalanta Bergamo's youth setup in 2024 and has already made his Bundesliga debut. Last weekend he started and impressed in the 4-0 win over SC Freiburg, underlining his potential.

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  • Nico SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    BVB, News: The club has confirmed the launch date for its new home kit, and fans are wondering whether the away strip will feature a standout design.

    Borussia Dortmund will unveil its new home kit for the coming season at its final Bundesliga home match on Friday, 8 May, against Eintracht Frankfurt. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, there will also be a private presentation with kit supplier Puma the day before (7 May), to which only selected fans will be invited.

    Footy Headlines, a usually reliable source, has already published images of the new home strip: it is predominantly yellow with black accents under the arms and white details on the collar and sleeves.

    According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the new away kit will feature a distinctive design: the report indicates that BVB will wear lilac for the coming season.

  • Niko KovacGetty Images

    BVB, News: Dortmund face squad worries ahead of the Borussia derby

    BVB coach Niko Kovac must think creatively before Sunday's penultimate away trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach (5:30 pm CET, DAZN). Long-term absentees Niklas Süle, Emre Can and Felix Nmecha remain sidelined, and Ramy Bensebaini will also miss the game against his former club because of a foot injury.

    Kovac also reported that Yan Couto and Jobe Bellingham "missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions due to illness", yet he expects both "to be available for the weekend".

    Karim Adeyemi, who took part in a limited capacity on Thursday, is on the right track. Kovac declined to comment on the 24-year-old's contract talks, saying, "He needs to get fit first, then we'll see."

    Kovac also reported that the injured international Felix Nmecha is "on the road to recovery", though his return will depend on whether the team needs him: "I can imagine not playing him at all, because he has the quality to be part of the World Cup squad even without playing in the Bundesliga."

    The coach hinted that he could turn to youngsters Samuele Inacio and Luca Reggiani, explaining, "The two weren't actually in our plans at the start of the season, but they've shown in training that they have real quality."

    In the Borussia derby, which the 54-year-old described as always being a "prestige clash", the coach wants to build on what he called "probably the best half of the season so far", which BVB played in the first half of last week's match against SC Freiburg.

    (SID)

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Borussia Dortmund has confirmed its friendly match opponents for its upcoming summer tour of Japan.

    Borussia Dortmund will travel to Japan as part of their preparation for the 2026/27 campaign. On Thursday, the club announced the friendly matches they will contest during the summer tour.

    The tour is scheduled for 26 July to 2 August, with the first friendly taking place on 29 July against BVB's partner club, Cerezo Osaka. Kick-off is set for 7 pm local time (12 noon CEST), and the contest is especially notable because it will reunite the club with Shinji Kagawa. The former Dortmund playmaker, who won two Bundesliga titles with the Black and Yellows in 2011 and 2012 and spent a total of six-and-a-half years in Dortmund (2010–2012 and 2014–early 2019), has been back at Cerezo Osaka since February 2023.

    After the match, the squad will travel to Tokyo to face Cerezo Osaka's J1 League rivals FC Tokyo on 1 August (7 pm local time, 12 pm CET).

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's Upcoming Matches

    Fixture

    Match

    3 May, 5:30 pm 

    Mönchengladbach vs. BVB 

    8 May, 8.30pm 

    BVB v Frankfurt 

    16 May, 3:30 pm

    Bremen v BVB

Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB