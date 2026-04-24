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BVB News and Rumours: Revealed! Nuri Sahin sought to recruit a Real Madrid superstar for Borussia Dortmund

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During his time at BVB, Nuri Sahin sought to orchestrate a blockbuster transfer. The latest news and rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona-LaLiga EA SportsAFP

    BVB, News: Nuri Sahin reveals spectacular transfer wish

    Former BVB coach Nuri Sahin has revealed that he wanted to sign Arda Güler on loan from Real Madrid for the 2024/25 season.

    “I was desperate to bring Arda to Dortmund,” the 37-year-old explained on the YouTube channel “KAFA Sports,” adding, “Back then, he told me, ‘Coach, I’m going to grab that shirt, no matter what happens.’ ” 

    As is well known, the loan move ultimately fell through, though Sahin did not specify the reasons. Despite making only twelve appearances last term—some of them curtailed by a persistent muscle injury—Güler stayed at the Bernabéu and established himself as a key squad player. 

    Despite that limited action, the Turkish international still contributed 14 goals in 43 competitive outings, mostly as a substitute. At the Club World Cup under new coach Xabi Alonso he became a regular, a run that continued under Alonso’s successor, Álvaro Arbeloa. 

    This term he has already clocked 50 appearances, picking up 20 goal contributions, including a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. 

    However, he is now unlikely to add to that tally. On Thursday, Real announced that the attacking midfielder has suffered a serious hamstring injury, and while the club has not confirmed how long he will be out, the season is almost certainly over for him. His place at the World Cup is also in doubt.

    Despite this, Güler remains Turkey’s great hope. He was already one of their standout performers during their first World Cup qualification campaign since 2002, providing four assists and a goal.

    Güler, who joined Real from Fenerbahce Istanbul in 2023 for €28 million, remains under contract until 2029. Sahin, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties at BVB some time ago. 

    His six-month spell ended when Niko Kovac took over, and since September 2025 he has been managing Turkish top-flight side Basaksehir FK, currently sitting in a strong fifth place in the Süper Lig. 

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  • Filippo Mane BVBgetty

    BVB, rumour: Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a loan move for Mané.

    Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a loan move for 21-year-old centre-back Filippo Mane, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten. The plan is to send the young defender abroad for regular first-team action next season, with several Serie A clubs already showing interest.

    Although the centre-back made his first-team debut this season, he has not secured a regular spot, and a recent long-term muscle injury has disrupted his progress. Nevertheless, BVB rates his long-term potential highly, given that he is under contract until 2028.

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Youth League 2025/26Getty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: Borussia Dortmund are close to securing two youth players.

    Borussia Dortmund will retain young talent Elias Benkara. 

    According to Bild, the 18-year-old has chosen to extend his expiring deal until 2029. Feyenoord Rotterdam, RSC Anderlecht and Eintracht Frankfurt had been closely monitoring his progress. 

    The centre-back has already been included in Niko Kovac’s matchday squad twice and is convinced he can eventually secure a first-team spot; club officials share that confidence. 

    Signs also point to Danylo Krevsun remaining at the club, with Bild reporting that talks are underway to extend his expiring deal. 

    The Ukrainian is a regular in the club’s Regionalliga reserve side and has already earned one senior squad call-up. 

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  • FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Former Dortmund goalkeeper Hitz retires

    Veteran Bundesliga goalkeeper Marwin Hitz (38) will hang up his boots at the end of the season. The Swiss shot-stopper confirmed his retirement on Thursday in an official statement released by his club, FC Basel. During his Bundesliga years he played for VfL Wolfsburg (2008–2013), FC Augsburg (2013–2018) and Borussia Dortmund (2018–2022).

    “I learned something at every club and carried those lessons forward. Thank you for everything this sport has given me,” Hitz said, reflecting on his move back to his hometown club from BVB in 2022.

    Although he was not part of VfL Wolfsburg’s 2009 title-winning squad, he lifted the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund in 2021 and completed a domestic double of league and cup with Basel last year. He has made two senior appearances for Switzerland.

    Curiously, in February 2015, he was voted Goal of the Month in Germany: the then FC Augsburg shot-stopper had netted a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming matches

    FixtureMatch
    26 April, 5:30 pmBVB vs. Freiburg
    3 May, 17:30 CETMönchengladbach v BVB
    8 May, 8.30pmBVB v Frankfurt
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