BVB, News and Rumours: He seems to lack prospects on the pitch! Is a bitter departure looming at Borussia Dortmund?

Will Markus Krösche soon be taking up a senior role at BVB? These rumours gained fresh momentum last Wednesday when reports emerged of a private meeting and dinner between Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director and Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac.
Recently, there had been increasing speculation as to whether Kovac and Krösche might become colleagues at BVB in the not-too-distant future. According to Sky, both sporting director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl are under review at the Black and Yellows – at least their contracts, which run until 2027, are not set to be renewed for the time being.
Should a split actually occur, Krösche would be a suitable successor. At Eintracht Frankfurt, the 45-year-old is reportedly considering leaving, according to a Bild report, as he is unhappy with the discrepancy between financial and sporting expectations.
However, Kovac confirmed during the press conference ahead of the Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV that the meeting had merely concerned private matters. Anything else was “far-fetched”. The meeting with Krösche had come about by chance, as the BVB coach was in Frankfurt for the 70th birthday of Eintracht legend and former president Peter Fischer.
Originally, Kovac had only arranged to meet his former SGE colleague Jan Martin Strasheim, the current Director of Media and Communications at Eintracht, whom he knows from their time together at Frankfurt (2016–2018). Krösche then spontaneously joined this meeting.