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BVB News and Rumours: €40 million! A top European club is reportedly pursuing Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton

Bundesliga
Transfers
W. Anton
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United

Waldemar Anton looks set to leave BVB, a move that could trigger a blockbuster transfer. Latest news and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More news and rumours about BVB:

  • Karim Adeyemi addresses the speculation about his future at the club.
  • To secure Guirassy, the club is reportedly pursuing at least one additional high-profile signing.
  • Meanwhile, Julian Brandt is reportedly eyeing a move to Serie A after his departure from BVB.
  • Waldemar AntonGetty

    BVB, rumour: A top European club is pursuing Waldemar Anton.

    Borussia Dortmund could lose centre-back Waldemar Anton, according to The Mirror. The report claims Manchester United, third in last season's Premier League, are weighing a €40m bid after their scouts watched the German World Cup defender several times.

    According to the report, the club that finished third in last season's Premier League is weighing a €40 million bid after United scouts observed the centre-back on multiple occasions. Manager Michael Carrick, who took over on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim's sacking at the start of the year and recently earned a two-year contract extension following a strong second half of the season, is keen to sign a new centre-back this summer, according to the Mirror.

    The futures of injury-prone centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are uncertain, so Anton has been highlighted in bold on United's shortlist. Sky reported English interest in the Dortmund man back in March, with Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid also credited with an eye on the defender.

    Yet Dortmund is unlikely to countenance selling Anton: the German international is a mainstay of Niko Kovac's back line, and personnel are thin on the ground after Niklas Süle's retirement and Emre Can's cruciate ligament injury.

    Although centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck recently extended his contract, he included an exit clause that could still allow a move to a top international club after the World Cup.

    Anton, who joined Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, is under contract with BVB until 2028. The 29-year-old has made the German World Cup squad as a backup centre-back behind first-choice pair Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah (FC Bayern). Should Joshua Kimmich be unavailable, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann could deploy Anton as a right-back for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB News: Is an Italian club eyeing Yan Couto?

    Could Yan Couto be set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer? The right-back is reportedly being linked with a move to Italy.

    Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that Como are sounding out a move for the right-back. The club, who finished fourth in last season's Serie A and secured their first Champions League berth, are already in talks to bring the Brazilian to Italy.

    Having struggled to establish himself during two seasons in Dortmund, the 24-year-old could be allowed to leave. BVB initially signed him on loan from Manchester City in 2024, then a mandatory buy-out clause kicked in, forcing the club to pay a total fee of 25 million euros.

    With his contract running until 2030, Dortmund will surely demand at least the €25 million they paid for him. Como, newly Champions League bound, would have to pay a hefty fee if their interest proves genuine.

  • DuranvilleGetty Images

    BVB, News: Dortmund reportedly sets a surprising condition regarding Julien Duranville.

    Despite three-and-a-half injury-hit years in which Julien Duranville has struggled to make an impact, Borussia Dortmund has not lost faith in the young attacker.

    According to Sport Bild, BVB will only sanction a sale of the 20-year-old if the buyer accepts a buy-back clause, ensuring Dortmund retains access to the youngster even after a permanent transfer.

    If no club meets those terms, Dortmund will send the winger back out on loan, as reported by Sport Bild. He spent the past six months with Swiss side FC Basel, where regular game time failed to translate into convincing performances.

    BVB paid €8.5 million to sign the Belgian Under-21 international from RSC Anderlecht in early 2023 and he remains under contract until 2028. His next destination, however, remains uncertain: French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and Italian Serie A newcomers AC Monza have reportedly shown interest.

    Duranville has made just 27 first-team appearances for Dortmund, contributing one goal and one assist.

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  • Borussia Dortmund transfer history: BVB's record sales

    Player

    Position

    Sold to

    Year

    Transfer fee

    Ousmane Dembélé

    Forward

    FC Barcelona

    2017

    €148 million

    Jude Bellingham

    Midfielder

    Real Madrid

    2023

    €127m

    Jadon Sancho

    Forward

    Manchester United

    2022

    €85 million

    Christian Pulisic

    Attack

    Chelsea FC

    2018

    €64 million

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Attack

    Arsenal FC

    2023

    €63.75m