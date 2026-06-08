More news and rumours about BVB:
- BVB legend stunned by Eichhorn's alleged demands
- BVB may still be in the running for a Bundesliga star.
- BVB: New suitor emerges for Guirassy.
More news and rumours about BVB:
Serie A surprise package Como 1907, currently fourth in the table, have held initial talks to sign Dortmund full-back Yan Couto.
According to Bild, no direct talks have taken place between Como, the player, or BVB; at this stage, only preliminary interest has been signalled. Nevertheless, Dortmund will not let the right-back leave on the cheap: to avoid a loss, they are holding out for a fee of €20–25 million.
Couto's future is also tied to the right-back situation at BVB: rival Julian Ryerson is said to be on Manchester United's radar.
Should the Norwegian impress at the upcoming World Cup and then depart, a transfer for Couto would effectively be taken off the table. Another hurdle for the Italian Champions League side is the financial package: Couto is under a lucrative Dortmund contract until 2030, earning roughly €5 million per year. That means the ambitious, Cesc Fàbregas-coached Como would need to dig deep to secure his services.
Borussia Dortmund have suffered a transfer setback: a highly sought-after top prospect has turned down BVB in favour of the English Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of 18-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder Zadok Yohanna, subject to final approvals, and have secured him on a long-term contract until 2031. For Swedish club AIK Solna, the deal secures a record transfer fee by a wide margin: The Athletic reports a fee of almost €25 million, while Sky values it at €28 million plus €2 million in add-ons.
The young winger, who only moved to Sweden from his home country's Ikon Allah Football Academy in the summer of 2025, impressed in 18 matches, scoring five goals and providing four assists. His enormous potential had long been an open secret.
Sky adds that Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen had also been monitoring the youngster, but ultimately the financially powerful English club prevailed.
|Player
|Position
|Sold to
|Year
|Transfer fee
|Ousmane Dembélé
|Forward
|FC Barcelona
|2017
|€148 million
|Jude Bellingham
|Midfield
|Real Madrid
|2023
|£127m
|Jadon Sancho
|Forward
|Manchester United
|2022
|€85 million
|Christian Pulisic
|Attack
|Chelsea FC
|2018
|€64 million
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Attack
|Arsenal FC
|2023
|€63.75m