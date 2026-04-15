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BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund is planning an unusual investment worth tens of millions

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
S. Guirassy
A. Kabar

BVB is reportedly planning a €20 million investment project. Meanwhile, a star striker has pulled out of training. The latest news and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More news, articles and features on BVB:

  • Kovac names four stars currently missing from BVB
  • €25 million: BVB close to signing a rising star from the Portuguese league
  • Meanwhile, the club is reportedly pursuing a major transfer coup for a highly rated youngster.
  • SPOXgetty

    BVB, rumour: Dortmund is planning a multi-million-euro construction project.

    Borussia Dortmund is planning to build a new multi-purpose hall close to the Westfalenstadion.

    According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the club intends to invest between €15 and €20 million in the venue, which will primarily host the women’s handball team and the table-tennis department.

    The club has already commissioned a planning firm to carry out a feasibility study and draw up initial concrete building plans; discussions with the city regarding the purchase and use of the site are scheduled for May.

    “We have decided at board level, and I am delighted about this and looking forward to it, that we will attempt to build the long-awaited sports hall ourselves,” club president Hans-Joachim Watzke is quoted as saying. “Everything relating to elite sport here in Dortmund should be concentrated there. The parking spaces are there, and the infrastructure for public transport is in place.”

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  • GuirassyGetty Images

    BVB, rumour: Guirassy has pulled out of training due to injury.

    Serhou Guirassy was forced to pull out of Borussia Dortmund’s training session on Tuesday.

    Social-media footage showed the striker struggling to continue after around 60 minutes, then departing the pitch with his ankle bandaged.

    The incident followed a sliding tackle from centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, which appeared to catch Guirassy’s ankle. The striker required immediate treatment on the pitch before limping off to the dressing room.

    The club travels to TSG Hoffenheim this Saturday, but it remains unclear whether the striker will be fit in time.

  • Almugera KabarGetty Images

    BVB, rumour: A decision on the future of the Dortmund talent is imminent.

    BVB will soon discuss the future of young defender Almugera Kabar.

    According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the club’s hierarchy plans to meet with the 19-year-old soon to discuss his future role, but sources suggest he is unlikely to stay beyond the summer.

    In Dortmund, Kabar mainly features for the reserve side, which currently plays in the Regionalliga West. There, he has scored an impressive six goals in 16 appearances as a left-back and also provided an assist.

    He has made only one first-team appearance so far in 2025/26, replacing Julian Ryerson as a substitute for the final 15 minutes of last weekend’s 0-1 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen.


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  • BVB FansGetty Images

    BVB, News: Dortmund fan dies in hospital

    The Borussia Dortmund supporter who received emergency resuscitation at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday has died, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The man was rushed to Dortmund Hospital after collapsing during the match, and he passed away later that day, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten.

    “It is with great sadness that Borussia Dortmund has learnt that the BVB fan who received emergency medical treatment at the stadium last Saturday has died,” the club wrote on Tuesday. “In these difficult hours, the thoughts of the entire BVB family are with his family and friends.”

    The supporter had collapsed in the Südtribüne during Saturday’s home match against Bayer Leverkusen (0-1). A few minutes into the second half, both sets of fans briefly stopped cheering; by the final whistle they were uniting to sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

    A stadium announcement informed supporters that the fan had been resuscitated and taken to hospital.

    (SID)

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming matches

    Fixture

    Match

    18 April, 3:30 pm

    TSG Hoffenheim vs. BVB (Bundesliga)

    26 April, 17:30 CET

    BVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

    3 May, 17:30

    Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga)

Bundesliga
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB