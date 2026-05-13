BVB News and Rumours – "An exceptional footballer": Niko Kovac wants a world-class star at Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac would love to see his compatriot Luka Modric at Borussia Dortmund.

In the Bild podcast "Phrasenmäher", the Black and Yellows' coach answered the question of which former teammate he would like to have in his BVB squad today: "Luka Modric. I was captain when he joined the national team, and you could see straight away what an exceptional footballer he is."

A move could even be feasible: the 40-year-old midfielder's contract with AC Milan expires this summer, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

"I knew this question was coming," Kovac added with a wink. "Luka is 40, and he's currently injured, so I just hope he recovers soon."

The pair featured together 25 times for Croatia between 2006 and 2008.