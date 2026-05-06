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Christian Guinin

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BVB are monitoring the situation: could the former "ideal squad player" at FC Bayern Munich become a bargain signing this summer?

Ligue 1
B. Pavard
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Bundesliga
Serie A
Marseille
Bayern Munich
Inter
Borussia Dortmund

In Munich, Benjamin Pavard was an undisputed key player. After a turbulent spell at Inter, the Frenchman has now ended up at Marseille. His future is more uncertain than ever.

When Benjamin Pavard announced his departure from Inter Milan last summer to join Olympique Marseille on loan, many observers raised their eyebrows. Swapping a side with genuine title hopes and a shot at the Champions League for one that has lately survived on past glories seemed, at first, an odd move.

Pavard himself explained the switch—which L'Equipe labelled "one of the most unlikely summer transfers" in history—by citing the "project" he wanted to help shape at Marseille. "When Medhi [Benatia, sporting director] called me, I was immediately excited. When I heard about Marseille's interest, it was clear to me: I wanted to be part of this ambitious project, with the Champions League. I also wanted to play at the Stade Vélodrome with that kind of passion. As a footballer, those are emotions you have to experience," the centre-back explained.

  • He therefore "couldn't turn down" a move back to his homeland with Marseille. "The facilities are fantastic and the fans are always there. I came back to France because I left when I was very young. The club is doing everything to make me happy. I'm very happy to be here and feel honoured to play for OM. OM is a very big club," Pavard explained.

    The 30-year-old made an exceptionally strong start. At the beginning of the current campaign, the centre-back sat top of Ligue 1 with Les Olympiens, boasting six wins from the first eight matches and a run of five consecutive victories. On Matchday 5, Marseille even edged past the mighty Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. Under then-coach Roberto De Zerbi, OM played attractive, attacking football, and Pavard's move was clearly paying off.

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    Pavard is unlikely to remain at Olympique Marseille.

    That momentum proved unsustainable. Nine months after his high-profile move, Pavard sits with Marseille in sixth spot in Ligue 1, and the club's European hopes are hanging by a thread. With only one win in their last five matches, the numbers are stacked against Les Olympiens; De Zerbi, brought in amid high expectations, is already gone, and further headaches abound: fierce fan protests against the club's hierarchy, the improper use of pyrotechnics, and Benatia's resignation.

    Pavard himself is also in a tricky spot: his return to France has not lived up to expectations, and the loan deal expires in the summer with little indication that it will be extended. Media reports suggest that Marseille view the €15m buy-option in his loan deal as too expensive; failure to secure European qualification would make a permanent transfer impractical.

    On the pitch, too, Pavard has not delivered the consistent solidity Marseille craved. He has started 36 matches in all competitions (one goal, three assists), yet his form has been patchy. Just as during his spell at Bayern Munich, impressive outings were followed by inexplicable errors and jittery performances—inconsistency that has evidently convinced OM's hierarchy to send him back to Milan after June.

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    Pavard has demanded assurance of his position from Bayern Munich.

    However, the centre-back is unlikely to stay put. Despite being under contract with the northern Italian club until 2028, Pavard will not be given a second chance at Inter after his loan spell at Marseille. His surprise exit last summer sparked a minor backlash, since the loan move to Marseille was reportedly driven by factors beyond pure sporting logic. Italian media claimed Pavard had grown dissatisfied with off-field developments and chose to open a new chapter at OM.

    Bayern fans will recognise the pattern: Pavard cited similar reasons for leaving Munich in 2023. Although Bayern's hierarchy valued his versatility—he can slot in at centre-back or right-back in a back four—and saw him as an ideal squad player, Pavard wanted to focus exclusively on a central defensive role. A request the club ultimately declined.

    "The role in central defence suits me best. That's precisely why I left Bayern Munich, so that I could play as a centre-back," he later explained in a UEFA interview. "I spent four fantastic years in Munich. But I knew I would be happy at Inter – because I play at the back as part of a back three. Because I simply wanted to play more in central defence."

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    Could BVB pounce for Pavard in the summer window?

    Pavard is preparing for another fresh start. At 30, he remains in his prime as a footballer—especially for a defender. At his best, he remains a valuable asset for most European heavyweights. His limited prospects in Milan mean his asking price is likely to be modest, possibly making him a shrewd bargain in the upcoming summer transfer window.

    BVB could fit the bill: the Black and Yellows are monitoring his situation, and with Niklas Süle set to leave and Nico Schlotterbeck likely to follow after the World Cup, they need defensive cover—provided Pavard meets them halfway on salary demands. Unlike Bayern a few years ago, Dortmund could make a move for Pavard attractive by offering him his preferred role in Niko Kovac's 3-5-2 system.