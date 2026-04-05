Brocchi: "There’s a battle going on against Bastoni, but he needs to be protected and supported because he’s one of the few top players in Serie A"

On Easter Sunday, all eyes were on Inter v Roma, one of the two big matches of the 31st round of the league, alongside today’s late kick-off between Napoli and Milan. In Inter’s 5-2 victory, Cristian Chivu once again selected Alessandro Bastoni at the heart of the defence,and when the line-ups were announced, a huge roar went up from the fans at San Siro for the Inter centre-back – a clear sign of solidarity towards the 1999-born defender, who is going through a difficult spell and has also found himself at the centre of some controversy in recent days over his performances for the national team. Then, when Chivu substituted him in the 58th minute with the Nerazzurri leading 4-1, bringing on Darmian, there was a standing ovation from San Siro as the fans chanted “Alessandro Bastoni olé”.



