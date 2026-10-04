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Brighton CEO Paul Barber insists Seagulls 'don’t fear' losing Fabian Hurzeler or star players due to robust succession planning
Brighton remain calm amid rising interest
The Amex Stadium hierarchy are fully prepared to withstand transfer interest from established clubs following the team's ascent to third in the league table. Addressing the potential departure of key personnel in the future, Barber stressed that structured internal planning remains the cornerstone of their sporting project. That calm conviction underpins an explosive run of form that saw the Seagulls sweep aside reigning champions Arsenal 3-0 and book their place in the EFL Cup last 16 by edging Manchester United.
A model built on scouting and resilience
The South Coast outfit acknowledges that success on the pitch inevitably places their playing squad and backroom staff in the sights of Europe's elite. Addressing this reality, Barber explained to Sky Sports News: "If we do well, it's because our players and coaches are doing well. And if that happens, they're going to be on someone else's radar. We've been through that loop many times before, but that's our model. We don't fear it – we have succession plans in place on and off the field."
European ambitions and the English dominance
Alongside their domestic charge, Brighton have their sights firmly set on continental silverware in the Conference League, keen to emulate back-to-back triumphs by English counterparts Chelsea in 2025 and Crystal Palace in 2026.
Assessing their ambitions, Barber added: "Our club and staff have been through a lot. We have no divine right to win something this year, but everyone is working very hard towards it. I wouldn't want to put that pressure on us, but we're aware of how well English teams have done, not only in this competition but in the Europa League and Champions League.
"There is an expectation with being a Premier League club. You may have better resources and arguably players, but that doesn't guarantee any result. You've got to earn it."
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Chasing silverware in the 2026-27 cycle
The immediate priority for Brighton is maintaining the free-scoring form that has yielded a division-high 16 goals once domestic football resumes after the international break. Sustained consistency from standout contributors Maxim De Cuyper, Charalampos Kostoulas, Malick Yalcouye, and September Player of the Month Pascal Gross will be pivotal.
The resilience of the club's framework will face an acid test as the January transfer window draws nearer alongside a congested schedule spanning domestic cups and European excursions.
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