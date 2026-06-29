Brazil captain Marquinhos responds to 'arrogant' Neymar jibe from Japan star ahead of World Cup showdown

Marquinhos believes that the best response to any technical or physical questions is for Brazil to perform to their maximum. In an interview with Caze TV, Marquinhos revealed that the group is aware of the criticism and is using it as fuel for the knockout stage.

"It's good that they keep talking to keep motivating our team. We've been in the United States for a month, working with a lot of humility. We leave that talk to the opponents, let them keep talking a lot to motivate us," the defender stated.