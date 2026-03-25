Julian Brandt in Serie A. According to reports in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the prospect of the German joining our league is becoming a real possibility. And the club looking to sign the attacking midfielder, whose contract with Borussia Dortmund is due to expire, is Roma.
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Brandt to Serie A? Roma are giving it a go: the costs and feasibility of a free transfer
Partly to ease tensions within the club, Roma have decided to make an early move in the transfer market and are considering a bid for the player, who will become a free agent in a few weeks’ time. Roma are reported to have already made initial contact with the player’s entourage to gauge the feasibility of the deal. His agent in Italy, Francesco Randazzo, is said to have updated sporting director Massara on several occasions regarding the contractual situation of the 1996-born player, who has decided not to renew his contract with Dortmund and is reportedly open to a move to Italy. Roma would be a welcome destination for him, just as he would like to work with Gasperini, a manager and a technical environment that could bring out the best in him. However, Juventus and Como are also keeping a close eye on him in Italy.
Bringing the Bremen-born player, born in 1996, to Rome would be a major coup for the Giallorossi, a deal that, from a financial perspective, could be viable. The German is expected to accept a salary of around €4 million, which is close to the wage cap set by the club. And Gasperini could thus revive the partnership with Malen that shone in the Giallonero colours for four years. Brandt has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2019 and has played almost 300 matches for the club, scoring 56 goals and providing 68 assists. Now 30, he has already played over 30 matches and scored 10 goals this season.