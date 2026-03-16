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Gabriele Stragapede

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BordoCam Inter v Atalanta: Frattesi to Scalvini: "You’ve got me, I swear on my mother’s life." Then to Manganiello: "Not even a check? How on earth do you manage that?"

The first glimpses of the on-pitch exchanges between the two players in the most talked-about episode of the Inter vs Atalanta match.

One of the most talked-about incidents of the entire Serie A football weekend.

The failure to award a penalty in the Inter v Atalanta match following contact between Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini (in the course of the action, Raffaele Palladino’s defender appears to have made late contact with the leg of Cristian Chivu’s Nerazzurri player) is causing significant fallout and sparking much debate.

DAZN has attempted to shed light on what happened on the pitch at San Siro through a preview of what will be broadcast in Davide Bernardi’s BordoCam programme.

  • THE EPISODE

    Let’s look back at the incident at the Meazza.

     It is the 87th minute of the match and the ball arrives inside Atalanta’s penalty area, with both Frattesi and Scalvini rushing in: according to DAZN footage, the Nerazzurri player beats the Bergamo centre-back to it, who then makes contact with the Azzurri midfielder’s leg.

    Referee Manganiello decides not to intervene, does not blow his whistle and allows play to continue. Play continues, the ball goes out of play and eventually the VAR checks the incident: following the review by the Lissone control room, it is decided that the on-pitch decision was correct and the match resumes with a goal kick taken by Carnesecchi.

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  • A PREVIEW BY BORDOCAM

    During *Fuoriclasse*, a preview from *BordoCam* was shown, featuring the initial exchange between Frattesi and Scalvini: “Scalvo, you got me. I swear on my mother’s life,” to which the centre-back replied, “I didn’t kick him, I was standing still.”

    Then Frattesi turned to Manganiello: “Check it out, have a look. Not even a check? How on earth do you manage that?”

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