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Adhe Makayasa

Bayer Leverkusen roast Arsenal with savage social media post ahead of Champions League decider at the Emirates

Bayer Leverkusen have ignited the mind games ahead of their Champions League decider at the Emirates by poking fun at Arsenal’s set-piece reliance. Following a cagey 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, the German side’s social media team shared a provocative image aimed at the Gunners' tactical "supremacy" from corners.

  • Tactical trolling goes viral

    While Mikel Arteta's side have built a reputation for dead-ball efficiency, Leverkusen’s digital team opted to mock their perceived over-reliance by posting a doctored photo of the Arsenal pitch. The edit featured an Emirates corner flag where the playing surface had been completely removed from the quarter-circle, accompanied by the biting caption: "That's better." This social media broadside was clearly designed to get under the skin of the Premier League leaders, who have built much of their domestic title charge this season on a record-breaking tally of 21 goals scored from various set-play situations.

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Fans react to ‘best admin’ banter

    The provocative post quickly went viral, with supporters from both camps weighing in on the pre-match antics. While Arsenal fans defended their tactical versatility, others lauded the Leverkusen social media team, with one fan declaring them the "best football admin ever". 

    The dig is particularly biting given that Leverkusen actually beat Arsenal at their own game in the first leg; Robert Andrich's goal was the first corner the Gunners had conceded in the Champions League all season. This isn't the first time Arteta's men have been teased for their dead-ball obsession, with League Two side Mansfield Town recently using TikTok to mock the Gunners' reliance on corners ahead of their FA Cup meeting.

  • Defensive lapses under the spotlight

    Despite Arsenal's reputation for set-piece dominance under one of Arteta's assistant coaches, Nicolas Jover, the first leg in Germany exposed a rare lack of concentration. Andrich’s opener was only the third time in 23 Champions League corners this season that an opponent had even managed a shot against the Gunners. Arteta was visibly frustrated after the 1-1 draw, admitting that his players were shown three specific clips of Leverkusen’s routines beforehand but still failed to react.

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    A high-stakes fight for the quarter-finals

    The stage is set for a dramatic evening at the Emirates as Arsenal look to reach the quarter-finals for the third successive year. The Gunners remain unbeaten at home against Leverkusen in European competition, but Kasper Hjulmand’s side proved in the first leg that they are expertly coached and dangerous on the counter-attack. Leverkusen are chasing their first Champions League quarter-final appearance since their runners-up finish in 2002, while Arsenal are aiming to maintain their pursuit of a potential quadruple.

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