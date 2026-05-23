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Barcelona are queens of Europe! Ewa Pajor strikes twice to win first Champions League final on sixth attempt as Salma Paralluelo puts the gloss on victory over Lyon
Lyon fail to take advantage of strong start
It was Lyon, coached by former Barca boss Jonatan Giraldez, who started the game better in Norway and they thought they had taken the lead after just 14 minutes when Lindsey Heaps reacted quickest in the box to fire home the rebound of Wendie Renard's saved header. However, VAR would intervene and rule it out, with the American having strayed offside before finding the back of the net.
Cata Coll's save to deny Renard's initial effort would be the first of many she would have to make on the night, with perhaps the best coming just before half time when Selma Bacha curled a free-kick over the Barcelona wall only to find that the Spain goalkeeper had got across her line brilliantly to parry the danger away.
It was one of the highlights of a first half in which OL had done well to stifle Barca, pressing well to disrupt their rhythm, but the Catalans were still creating chances despite not being at their best. Alexia Putellas fired just wide early on after good work from Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor's attempt to lob Christiane Endler landed just wide. These were encouraging signs for the Spanish champions, who would improve a lot after the break.
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Pajor and Paralluelo fire Barca to glory
It was just 10 minutes into the second half that Barca got their reward for that step up in level, too, as Pajor broke the deadlock. Patri Guijarro picked up a loose ball in her own half and drove forward brilliantly to lead the attack, before picking out the Poland international who clinically converted after a great first touch.
Lyon tried to respond and came close on two occasions, first through Vicki Becho's great effort which Coll got down low to push around the post and then when substitute Tabitha Chawinga was put through on goal, only to find the goalkeeper in her way too. Those opportunities came either side of Pajor's second, which came 21 minutes from time and put Barca in what would prove an unassailable lead. OL's defence was caught out far too easily as Salma Paralluelo reacted quickest at the back post to recycle Esmee Brugts' cross, with it put on a plate for Pajor to score her second and ensure she would finally get her hands on the Champions League trophy.
Paralluelo put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute, firing an absolute rocket into the top corner to cap off a wonderful day for Barcelona, and there was time for one more, too. As Lyon pushed desperately for any glimmer of hope in stoppage time, the Catalans broke away and it was Paralluelo again who converted, picked out by Pajor on the counter to coolly slot the ball beyond Endler.
Redemption after disappointment
After putting on a disappointing display in the Champions League final last year, to lose 1-0 to Arsenal, this was a fantastic response from Barca as they sealed a remarkable quadruple. There were a lot of doubts around the Catalans coming into this season, too, because of the financial restraints that meant they only signed one first-team player in the summer transfer window, despite five also leaving.
Their squad depth has been nothing like some of their European rivals and there have been injuries, too, with Aitana Bonmati reduced to the role of a substitute in this final because of the five month lay-off she has just returned from. The emphasis has been on Barca's stars to really perform then, as the likes of Pajor and Putellas have, but also on the young players to step up and make their mark. Clara Serrajordi, the 18-year-old, did that again in Oslo, having been granted a start in midfield, with Aicha Camara also coming off the bench in the closing stages to help see the win out.
After clinching the Liga F title, the Supercopa de Espana and, most recently, the Copa de la Reina, the Champions League was the last box for Barca to tick and they did so brilliantly.
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Positive response vital for runners-up Lyon
Meanwhile, it's a disappointment for Lyon, who have won this competition more often than any club in UWCL history, but have now gone four years without lifting the trophy. There was a point at which some thought OL would be overtaken as other major clubs rose to the top of the women's game, like Barca, but they have remained extremely relevant and were the pick to win this title for many before the season began, a take that was repeatedly justified when Lyon took to the pitch throughout the campaign. In their first season under Giraldez, they have been excellent and are one win away from a domestic treble.
However, a lack of cutting edge in front of goal, combined with Coll's excellent performance for Barca, saw them fall short on Saturday. The scoreline didn't reflect how close a game this was, with there not much in it for large parts. It was a lot about being clinical and it was Barca who did that better than the eight-time winners.
OL will need to get over this disappointment quickly, though, as they face Paris FC on Friday in the Premiere Ligue final as they look to retain their status as French champions. For Barca, the party can really begin, with two more league games to be played but the title already wrapped up in a season that has brought with it an incredible four trophies.