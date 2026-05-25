(C)Getty Images
Bank of Scotland unveils Scott McTominay £20 note inspired by his superb overhead kick goal vs Denmark in World Cup qualifying
A tribute to a historic qualification
The Bank of Scotland has created a unique piece of memorabilia to celebrate the national team's return to the world stage. For the first time since 1998, Scotland's men's team has secured a place at the World Cup, and the bank has chosen to mark the occasion by putting McTominay front and centre on a new £20 note.
Per the BBC, the design merges traditional Scottish banknote aesthetics with a modern tribute to the qualifying campaign. At its heart is an image inspired by the former Manchester United man’s spectacular opening goal during the 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park, a result that sent the Tartan Army into raptures and confirmed their place in the 2026 tournament.
- Getty
McTominay reacts to the 'special' honour
The goal itself, a perfectly executed overhead kick, has already become part of Scottish football folklore, helping the nation end a nearly 30-year wait for a men's World Cup appearance. Speaking at the unveiling of the currency, McTominay expressed his pride at being chosen for such a rare distinction.
"Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans," the midfielder stated. "Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special."
Rare collectibles and charitable causes
Fans hoping to get their hands on the "McTominay Twenty" will have to act fast, as only 100 of the notes have been printed. Half of that total will be made available to the public through a combination of collector auctions, a prize draw, and interactive pop-up events held in Edinburgh and Glasgow where fans can attempt to crack a vault code to win one.
The initiative also carries a significant social purpose. Proceeds from the auction and prize draw will be donated to Crisis Scotland, a charity committed to ending homelessness. Emma Noble, chair of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, noted: "It's been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we're grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the World Cup
As the nation admires the new currency, the focus remains on the group stage of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Noble further explained the reasoning behind the note, saying: "Securing qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that's rooted in Scottish identity. Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country's story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist."
Scotland’s 2026 campaign is set to be a massive event for the country. Steve Clarke’s side will face Haiti on 14 June and Morocco on 19 June in Boston, before a blockbuster clash against Brazil on 24 June in Miami.