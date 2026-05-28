The Ballon d'Or moves to England! UEFA confirms ceremony will be held in London for first time as Harry Kane & Lamine Yamal look to dethrone Ousmane Dembele

In a landmark announcement for English football, UEFA and France Football have confirmed that the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London on October 26. This move marks a significant departure from the award's traditional roots in Paris, as the organisers look to celebrate the global reach of the sport's most coveted individual prize.

The choice of venue carries deep historical significance. According to the official statement: "This symbolic choice of venue pays tribute to English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews, the award’s inaugural winner 70 years ago." By bringing the Golden Ball to London, the organisers aim to honour the legacy of the man who started it all while modernising the event for a new generation of fans.