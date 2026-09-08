Ballon d’Or 2026 Club of the Year nominees: PSG, Arsenal and Bayern Munich lead the men's shortlist for prestigious awards as Barcelona returns to the spotlight

Paris Saint-Germain have firmly established themselves as the team to beat on the global stage, and they once again find themselves at the forefront of the Ballon d’Or conversation. After securing the 2025 award following their maiden European triumph, the French giants are aiming to become back-to-back winners of the Men’s Club of the Year trophy following their second Champions League trophy win.

However, the road to a second consecutive title will not be easy for the Ligue 1 champions. Their dominance is being challenged by several European heavyweights who have enjoyed historic seasons of their own. The shortlist reflects a diverse range of success stories from across the continent and beyond, ensuring that the final decision will be one of the most debated aspects of the upcoming gala.







