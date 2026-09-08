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Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Ballon d’Or 2026 Club of the Year nominees: PSG, Arsenal and Bayern Munich lead the men's shortlist for prestigious awards as Barcelona returns to the spotlight

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The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or honors has officially heated up with the unveiling of the nominees for the prestigious Club of the Year awards. Back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain are looking to defend their men's crown against a resurgent Arsenal and a dominant Bayern Munich side, while a treble-winning Barcelona enter the women's category on a fierce mission to reclaim their throne.

  • PSG aim for back-to-back glory

    Paris Saint-Germain have firmly established themselves as the team to beat on the global stage, and they once again find themselves at the forefront of the Ballon d’Or conversation. After securing the 2025 award following their maiden European triumph, the French giants are aiming to become back-to-back winners of the Men’s Club of the Year trophy following their second Champions League trophy win.

    However, the road to a second consecutive title will not be easy for the Ligue 1 champions. Their dominance is being challenged by several European heavyweights who have enjoyed historic seasons of their own. The shortlist reflects a diverse range of success stories from across the continent and beyond, ensuring that the final decision will be one of the most debated aspects of the upcoming gala.



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  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Arsenal and Bayern lead the chasing pack

    Chief among the challengers are Arsenal, who enjoyed a truly transformative year under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, holding off stiff competition domestically to return to the summit of English football.

    Joining them on the shortlist are German titans Bayern Munich, who have undergone a tactical revolution under Vincent Kompany. Led by the prolific scoring of England captain Harry Kane, who is himself a frontrunner for the individual Ballon d’Or award, Bayern have produced some of the most breathtaking attacking football in the world.


  • Global recognition and underdog stories

    The Men’s Club of the Year shortlist is rounded out by two clubs that highlight the global reach of the sport. Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt have earned their place among the elite after a stunning run in the Champions League, where they defied the odds to defeat giants like Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. Their inclusion serves as a testament to their incredible overachievement on the European stage.

    Joining them to complete this international picture are Brazilian heavyweights Flamengo. The Rio-based club secured their nomination following a season of domestic and continental supremacy, capturing the Campeonato Brasileiro title and conquering the Copa Libertadores for a remarkable third time in just six years.

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  • FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Barcelona and City battle for women's crown

    In the Women's Club of the Year category, the competition is equally fierce as Barcelona look to reclaim their status as the world’s premier force. The Catalan side achieved a spectacular domestic treble and secured another Champions League title, making them the clear favorites for the 2026 award. Having won the first two iterations of this prize in 2023 and 2024, they were momentarily displaced by Arsenal in 2025.

    The competition for Barcelona is led by English champions Manchester City and German winners Bayern Munich, both of whom have made significant strides in closing the gap at the top of the women's game. They are joined by French heavyweights OL Lyonnes and Mexican side Club America, who secured the Concacaf W Champions Cup.