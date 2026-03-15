Atlético Madrid v Getafe: Unbelievable – Abqar pinches Sorloth in the groin and is sent off following a VAR review

In the 55th minute of Atlético Madrid v Getafe, on matchday 28 of La Liga: the Colchoneros are leading 1–0 thanks to an early goal from former Udinese player Nahuel Molina. Suddenly, Abdel Abqar, the visitors’ defender, is brought down by Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth, seemingly for no reason, with the ball nowhere near him. VAR investigates the incident and finds something truly unusual.