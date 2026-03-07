Goal.com
Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

Atletico Madrid chief confirms Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City transfer is off and hints at 'two more years' with club talisman

Atletico Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany has moved to definitively shut down speculation linking Antoine Griezmann with an immediate move to Major League Soccer side Orlando City, insisting that the veteran forward remains central to the club’s plans for the foreseeable future.

  • Griezmann staying put at Atleti

    The 34-year-old had been heavily linked with a departure this month, with some reports suggesting that this week's appearance against Real Sociedad could have been his final bow for the Colchoneros. However, speaking before Saturday's La Liga clash, Alemany was firm in his stance that the club's all-time leading scorer is going nowhere. 

    “Already I told you that he has this season and two more years with us. I don't see any major news. Antoine is in an extraordinary moment of form, he is playing great games. They are going to applaud him as always. I stay the same, he has a contract, he is going to stay with us. A circle has been made and we're back to the beginning. He's having a spectacular performance and that's the most important thing. He is going to be with us, he is going to continue with us and nothing more,” Alemany declared.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP

    Chasing silverware in the capital

    The decision to stay is reportedly fueled by Griezmann's burning desire to end a significant trophy drought with the Rojiblancos. While he has achieved legendary status in the Spanish capital, the World Cup winner missed out on the club's 2021 league title during his stint at Barcelona. Now, with Atleti safely through to the Copa del Rey final, the Frenchman is eager to secure one last major honor under Diego Simeone.

    Alemany dismissed the notion that a move to North America was imminent, categorising the Orlando City links as mere speculation. He emphasised that the forward is "focused on what is coming" as the club navigates a season-defining period on multiple fronts, including a massive Champions League knockout tie against Tottenham and the aforementioned domestic cup final.

  • Simeone backs his lieutenant

    The uncertainty around Griezmann had even touched manager Diego Simeone, who had previously spoken with a sense of resignation regarding his star man's future. Following the semi-final triumph over Barcelona, the Argentine coach was candid about the situation, stating: “I hope he plays in the final; he deserves it more than anyone. His quality and talent will stay with him for life. I love him dearly and always want the best for him, but I hope he can play in that final.

    With Griezmann remaining in the fold, Atleti can continue to rely on their primary creative engine without the immediate fear of having to reinvent their attacking structure mid-season.


  • RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport

    Managing the workload

    As the business end of the season approaches, Alemany also touched upon the squad’s rotation policy, which has been necessary given their involvement in three competitions. Discussing the congested schedule, he noted: “We are lucky enough to have to rotate, that means we are in all competitions. It is a problem and a reason to be talking about rotations, but it's fantastic that we have to rotate.”

    Regarding the differences in rest periods compared to their rivals, the director remained pragmatic about the challenges ahead. “This thing about days sometimes doesn't have a direct relationship with the team's performance. We know that on Tuesday there is a fundamental game in the season but today's is also fundamental. There we are with the plates trying to save everyone. For that we have a long squad,” Alemany concluded.

