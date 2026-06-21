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Ashley Cole to be sacked after EIGHT games! Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea & England star endures nightmare start to head coaching career in Italy
A disastrous start in Serie B
Cole was appointed by Cesena in mid-March, taking over from Michele Mignani with the club actively pushing for a play-off spot. However, his first venture into full-time management has been a complete nightmare. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 45-year-old will depart the Italian outfit when his contract expires on June 30.
During his brief tenure, Cole managed only one win, three draws, and four defeats in his eight games in charge, culminating in an 11th-place finish. The decision to dismiss Mignani was deeply unpopular from the start, and the ex-England star instantly faced an uphill battle to win over a sceptical fanbase and a frustrated dressing room.
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Fan fury and boardroom changes
The appointment was largely driven by Californian co-owner Mike Melby, who knew the former defender from their time together at LA Galaxy. However, Cesena supporters never warmed to their new boss. Fans openly protested his arrival and even unveiled a highly critical banner that simply read: "Ashley Cole? No, thanks". With the ownership undergoing internal restructuring, new sporting director Andrea Mancini has been tasked with finding a more suitable replacement. The club have essentially decided to part ways with their under-fire manager, acknowledging the widespread discontent sweeping through the city. Despite initial whispers that some members of the boardroom considered a shock contract extension, the overall atmosphere forced them to abandon those plans entirely.
Scouring the market for replacements
As Cesena prepare to move forward without Cole, the hierarchy have publicly confirmed their methodical approach to hiring a successor. Director general Corrado Di Taranto directly addressed the ongoing managerial hunt two days ago, shutting down any lingering rumours about retaining their current boss. He stated: "Andrea Mancini is working methodically and carefully on every nuance, scrupulously evaluating every profile available, precisely because this choice deserves the necessary time to be the right one, and not simply the quickest or the most reassuring." Names such as Emanuele Troise and Stefano Vecchi have recently emerged as prime candidates on the club's shortlist, highlighting a shift towards managers with proven experience in the demanding Italian lower divisions.
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What next for Cesena and Cole?
Cesena have now frozen initial talks with Guido Pagliuca as they expand their search for a reliable head coach ahead of the upcoming pre-season campaign. Meanwhile, Cole must return to the drawing board to reflect on his disastrous brief stint in Italy. The Chelsea legend could seek another assistant coaching role to rebuild his severely damaged managerial reputation.