Arsenal women's player ratings vs Lyon: Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kim Little lapses prove costly as late heartbreak ends the Gunners' Women's Champions League title defence

Arsenal's triumph in this competition last season was characterised by comebacks, with 2-0 and 2-1 first leg deficits overturned in the quarter-final against Real Madrid and the semi-final against Lyon, respectively. This time around, in their title defence, the Gunners have been strong front-runners, going 3-1 up in the first leg of their quarter-final win over Chelsea and then winning 2-1 in the first leg of this semi-final last week.

But Lyon were much better on their own patch, where they have not lost since being a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Arsenal just over a year ago. The Gunners were given two early warnings, when Ada Hegerberg somehow didn't convert Kadidiatou Diani's cross from close range and then when Lindsey Heaps saw a header ruled out because Ingrid Engen was interfering with play from an offside position.

They didn't heed them, though, and Lyon got the reward for their strong start just past the 20-minute mark, when Wendie Renard converted a penalty on the second attempt after Lotte Wubben-Moy fouled Dumornay. That only increased the confidence with which the eight-time European champions played and, 15 minutes later, Diani escaped the attentions of Kim Little and produced a wonderfully improvised finish to double her side's lead on the day, to put them ahead on aggregate.

Arsenal responded well in the second half, with Stina Blackstenius and Olivia Smith both hitting the woodwork before head coach Renee Slegers turned to her bench with great effect. Seven minutes after her introduction, it was young Smilla Holmberg, who starred in a rotated Gunners XI in midweek, that delivered a brilliant cross for Russo and the England international, having struggled to get into the game at all, converted to level the tie up.

However, Lyon were not down and out. Dumornay's return was massive for this second leg and the 22-year-old had another big contribution to make yet, in what was arguably a player of the match display. With less than five minutes remaining, she played a perfectly-weighted ball in behind for Brand and the Germany forward finished brilliantly for a goal that, after a long VAR check, would give OL their lead back. This time, it was one they didn't squander, holding on to see out the victory, banish the demons of last year's semi-final exit and knock out the defending champions. Lyon will meet either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in Oslo next month, as they pursue a record-extending ninth Women's Champions League crown.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Groupama Stadium...