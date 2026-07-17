Arsenal set to sign Spain goalkeeper & Real Madrid record-breaker Misa Rodriguez to compete with Daphne van Domselaar and Anneke Borbe after already completing deal for highly-rated teenage shot-stopper

It would be an interesting move for Misa as Arsenal’s goalkeeping department is already very strong. Van Domselaar, the Netherlands’ No.1, has been first-choice with the Gunners, for the most part, since arriving in north London from Aston Villa in 2024. Last season, Borbe also showed herself to be a very capable option, even starting ahead of the Dutchwoman at times having taken her chances during her team-mate’s injury absence, after signing from Wolfsburg last summer.

There was a need for a third goalkeeper to be signed in this transfer window. Arsenal signed Barbora Votikova on loan in January after an ACL injury to Manuela Zinsberger, suffered in October, reduced the depth in the position, something that became a particular issue just before Christmas when Van Domselaar was sidelined. Zinsberger left the club at the end of last season when her contract expired, as did academy graduate goalkeeper Naomi Williams, with Votikova returning to parent club Slavia Prague.

However, in Van Domselaar, Borbe and Misa, the Gunners’ would have three goalkeepers all capable of being No.1 and at least two who would be expecting game time, especially in a World Cup year. Van Domselaar should head to Brazil next year as the Netherlands’ No.1 while Misa will have her sights set on being in Spain’s squad at the very least, while hoping to challenge Barcelona's Cata Coll for the role of first-choice goalkeeper.

Notably, when unable to get minutes at Real Madrid at the start of last season, Misa was dropped by La Roja head coach Sonia Bermudez. She will not want that to happen again as it could see her miss the World Cup.