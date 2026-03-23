Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat has been in the post for weeks! Winners and losers as Gunners get wake-up call that they must improve while Pep Guardiola and Man City rediscover their mojo ahead of the run-in

Before kick-off, City fans held up a tifo in tribute to Dennis Tueart, the hero of their 1976 League Cup final, who scored an incredible bicycle kick to snatch victory over Newcastle and was hailed as 'The King of All Geordies'. It would prove to be City's last trophy win for 35 years, the curse broken by Yaya Toure at Wembley in 2011. But in 2026, the man who made City's day was one of their own.

Nico O'Reilly was raised in Collyhurst, north Manchester, and supported City along with his mother and sister. He has '0161', Manchester's dialling code, tattooed on his bicep. He even snubbed the chance to play for Manchester United after being scouted by them as a child.

O'Reilly's emergence from the academy into the first team was one of the few feelgood stories of last season for City, and he has kept on bringing more good news. His recent goal-scoring streak had been helped by him playing in midfield, but despite being restored to left-back at Wembley, he played as if he was prime Toure and even gave Erling Haaland a lesson in goal-scoring. O'Reilly showed real hunger to get to the loose ball after Kepa dropped it for the opener and then ghosted into the box to glance in Matheus Nunes' cross less than four minutes later.

It capped an incredible weekend for the youngster, who was named in the England squad on Friday and celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday. And on Sunday, he joined Tueart among the pantheon of City's Wembley heroes.