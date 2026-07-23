Arsenal, Man City & Real Madrid willing to match Liverpool's €100m Yan Diomande transfer bid as RB Leipzig star awaits green light from PSG

The race for Leipzig’s Diomande has escalated into a full-blown transfer war involving Europe's elite. While Liverpool were the first to make a move with a formal €100 million offer that was ultimately rejected by the Bundesliga side, they are no longer the only ones willing to pay such a staggering figure.

According to Bild, Arsenal are searching for reinforcements following the departure of Leandro Trossard, and Diomande has emerged as a primary target for Mikel Arteta. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely, aware that the Ivorian represents a generational talent.



