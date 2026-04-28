AFP
Arsenal chief Andrea Berta scouts Victor Osimhen & two other players in Galatasaray's derby win over Fenerbahce
Gunners chief leads Istanbul scouting mission
Arsenal's recruitment strategy appears to be shifting into high gear as sporting director Berta was spotted at the Ali Sami Yen Rams Park over the weekend. The former Atletico Madrid executive, now leading the technical department in north London, travelled to Istanbul specifically to watch the heated derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, where the home side cruised to a 3-0 victory.
According to a report by AS, the primary objective of the trip was to get a closer look at Osimhen, who scored the opening goal of the match. Despite Arsenal recently spending €75 million to land Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, there is a growing belief that Mikel Arteta needs more firepower. Berta held informal discussions with the Galatasaray board to gather information regarding the Nigerian star's availability and the financial parameters of a potential summer move to the Premier League.
- AFP
Arsenal eyes Osimhen as attacking upgrade
Osimhen has been a revelation in Turkey since his arrival from Napoli in 2024. Arsenal are eager to provide Arteta with a variety of attacking profiles for next season. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Bayern are weighing up a move for Osimhen to eventually succeed Harry Kane.
The Nigerian is currently tied to the Turkish champions until 2029, but the lure of London could be significant. Arsenal’s interest in the forward line is part of a broader shake-up, with reports suggesting they are also keeping a close watch on Endrick's uncertain future at Real Madrid.
Turkish talent on the radar
Berta’s mission in Istanbul was not limited to Osimhen alone, as he also kept close tabs on Baris Alper Yilmaz. The 25-year-old Galatasaray winger has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the Super Lig, primarily due to his incredible versatility on the pitch. Yilmaz can operate effectively on both flanks or as a central striker, and his defensive contributions as a right-back last season haven't gone unnoticed by top European scouts.
The Turkish international is currently one of vital component in Okan Buruk’s tactical setup. With Arsenal potentially looking to reshape their wide options alongside their search for a striker, Yilmaz's ability to cover multiple positions makes him an attractive profile for Arteta’s system. Berta is said to have held preliminary talks with Galatasaray officials to understand the contractual situation of the club's top assets.
- AFP
Goalkeeping reinforcements under consideration
The third name on Berta’s list is goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who joined Galatasaray from fierce rivals Trabzonspor for €30.5 million last summer. His performances have justified the price tag, particularly his shot-stopping heroics in the Champions League.
His heroics have not gone unnoticed elsewhere on the continent. Bayern Munich are reportedly considering Cakir as a potential long-term replacement for the legendary Manuel Neuer, while Juventus and Inter are also keeping tabs on the Turkish international. With Arsenal looking to ensure they have world-class depth in every position, Cakir’s performances have clearly put him on the radar for a summer move.