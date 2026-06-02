Arsenal’s Champions League losers branded ‘a bunch of clowns’ as French World Cup winner savages the Gunners’ ‘inflated ego’ & Mikel Arteta’s game plan against PSG

Arsenal came up short against PSG in the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest, losing on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. Despite Kai Havertz opening the scoring in the sixth minute, the English title winners sat back and surrendered possession.

Speaking on RMC Sport’s Rothen S’enflamme programme, Dugarry unleashed a furious rant regarding their defensive display. "We saw clearances, an Arsenal team that systematically tried to waste time. It was simply unbearable, intolerable," he fumed. "And what almost proved terrible for football and the people who love it is that they almost gave the illusion that by creating and doing so little, you can win the Champions League."