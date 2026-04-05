Arne Slot, your time is surely up! Winners and losers as Liverpool boss edges closer to the sack after latest shameful showing in FA Cup thrashing at the hands of Erling Haaland-inspired Man City

Sat next to his daughter Maria, Guardiola was an animated figure during an even first half. But once Erling Haaland scored the first goal of his eventual hat-trick, Guardiola could just sit back and enjoy the view of his side booking their place in the semi-finals for the ninth time in his decade-long reign in Manchester.

But there was no relaxing for his counterpart Slot, who must have felt a deep sense of torment as his side conceded four times in the space of 19 minutes to crash out of the cup. The Dutch coach was the subject of April Fools Day jokes earlier in the week, but watching his side perform in Manchester, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk among the main culprits, it was tempting to think that the most foolish thing for Liverpool's hierarchy to do would be to keep Slot in charge next season.

Indeed, there is a growing case to make a change right now, especially with Paris Saint-Germain lying in wait as their opponents in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...