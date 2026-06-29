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FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-LIVERPOOLAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

An Italian journalist has told Koora that Luciano Spalletti has repeatedly mentioned Mohamed Salah's name, while Brahim Díaz has emerged as Juventus's top target

M. Salah
B. Diaz
L. Spalletti
S. Inzaghi
R. Mancini
A. Conte
Juventus
Real Madrid
Morocco
Egypt
Liverpool
Italy
Al Hilal
Serie A
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
World Cup
Exclusive
Egypt
Morocco
Italy
Spain
England
Saudi Arabia

An exciting transfer window

Several Arab players have been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, as manager Luciano Spalletti looks to get the Bianconeri back on track after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

To separate fact from fiction, we spoke to Luca Momblano, one of Italy's leading journalists specialising in Juventus coverage across both digital and television platforms. He addressed the rumours linking Mohamed Salah and Ibrahim Díaz with moves to the Bianconeri, as well as several other intriguing storylines.

Momblano previously worked for Juventus TV and the club's magazine, then moved to Juventibus television, and now also covers the Bianconeri for the SportMediaset network.

The full interview with Momblano is presented below:

  • Egypt v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Salah's return to Serie A

    Italian outlets have repeatedly linked Mohamed Salah with a move to Juventus this summer. Is there any substance to these reports, or are they simply echoes of his former partnership with Spalletti at Roma?

    Spalletti has indeed mentioned Salah's name during informal chats at Juventus' training ground, but these were little more than admiring asides. The financial muscle needed to secure the Egyptian star simply does not exist in Turin.

    From a technical standpoint, does Juventus actually need Salah, given that they already have Conceição on the right wing?

    Salah operates at a higher level than Conceição, yet the Portuguese winger excels as a substitute. The pair could have formed a strong partnership, especially given Juve's busy schedule and Salah's need for careful workload management.

    Are there any indications that Salah is in talks with another Serie A club?

    No other Italian club has dared to make an official enquiry, leaving Juventus as the only suitor—though so far their interest has consisted only of admiring comments, not a concrete bid.

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  • Morocco v Haiti: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ibrahim Díaz is a key option.

    Tuttosport reports that Juventus have tabled a loan-with-option-to-buy proposal for Real Madrid's Ibrahim Díaz. Any fresh developments on this deal?

    Díaz has been Spalletti's top target for months, as the coach views the Moroccan playmaker as a crucial piece of Juventus' attacking system. Comolli had been eyeing Bernardo Silva, but Spalletti has remained realistic and continues to urge Carnivali to push hard for Díaz.

    Reports also suggest that Alisson Becker has already reached an agreement with Juventus… Has that deal fallen through, or could it still happen this summer?

    Alisson had already reached an agreement with Juventus, but he changed his mind. The contract was ready, and even the legal departments were aware of it. This put Comoli in an extremely difficult position before he left the club.

  • luca Momblanoluca Momblano

    Who is most likely to lead Italy?

    Italian media outlets have recently reported that Roberto Mancini is on the verge of returning to manage the Italian national team. How reliable is this news, and are there any other candidates to coach Italy?

    Mancini is confident he will be the next manager of the Italian national team and has asked for just €2 million a year for four years to get Italy back to the World Cup. However, some are still pushing for Conte, who would command double that amount.

    Meanwhile, Spalletti's future at Juventus remains uncertain after missing out on Champions League qualification.

    Spalletti is in Juventus' debt after missing out on Champions League qualification, so while the club still backs him, next season he cannot afford mistakes: a Scudetto challenge is non-negotiable.

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  • Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The Future of Inzagi

    Reports of Simone Inzaghi's imminent return to Serie A have been rife, even though Al-Hilal insist he will stay. So have any Italian clubs or the national team actually approached him?

    Juventus, then under Comolli, approached Inzaghi last April, before Spalletti's two-year renewal. The Azzurri never entered the equation, and all signs point to Simone spending one more season in Saudi Arabia before returning to Europe.

    Has the Saudi Pro League gained a following in Italy, and how do Italian fans view coaches moving there, as Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi have done?

    My impression is that they have not, if you mean in terms of watching the matches. As for the players, they are followed, but the Italian public's awareness of what is happening in the Roshen League is mostly through social media.