Several Arab players have been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, as manager Luciano Spalletti looks to get the Bianconeri back on track after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

To separate fact from fiction, we spoke to Luca Momblano, one of Italy's leading journalists specialising in Juventus coverage across both digital and television platforms. He addressed the rumours linking Mohamed Salah and Ibrahim Díaz with moves to the Bianconeri, as well as several other intriguing storylines.

Momblano previously worked for Juventus TV and the club's magazine, then moved to Juventibus television, and now also covers the Bianconeri for the SportMediaset network.

The full interview with Momblano is presented below: