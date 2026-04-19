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American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo claims major honor as Real Sociedad win Copa del Rey final in Atletico Madrid shootout

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Pellegrino Matarazzo became the first American coach to win a major trophy in a top-five league Saturday, as his Real Sociedad side beat Atletico Madrid on penalties. Matarazzo is in his second season at La Real, and has taken the San Sebastian side to their first major trophy since 2019-2020 in a dramatic back-and-forth contest.

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    Real Sociedad don't make it easy

    Matarazzo's side seemed intent on making it as difficult as possible for themselves Saturday evening. They took the lead twice, but quandered it both times against an Atleti team looking to secure their first major trophy in five years. A late Julian Alvarez equalizer sent the game to extra time, and La Real won it on penalties. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero played hero in the end, denying two penalties before substitute Pablo Marin buried the winner.

    It marks a quite remarkable turnaround for Matarazzo and La Real, who were struggling when he was appointed just five months ago. The San Sebastian side was two points above the relegation zone and had just four wins on the season.

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    Matarazzo and history

    This is truly uncharted territory for Americans in Europe. The story of managers across the pond has been mostly of struggles. Current Canada manager Jesse Marsch made his mark in lower European leagues, but was never able to crack the highest level. He won the Austrian Bundesliga twice with RB Salzburg, yet never reached the same heights in subsequent stints with Leeds and RB Leipzig.

    Matarazzo is the first American manager to win a trophy in one of Europe's top five leagues.

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    A fine coaching pipeline

    It is of note, too, that La Real has been a fine breeding ground for top tier coaches of late. Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Andoni Iraola and Julen Lopetegui all had their moments in San Sebastian. And although Matarazzo is a far more recent arrival - taking the job in December 2025 - he could be on a similar track towards the top of the game.

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  • Atleti have something to fight for

    La Real's season now turns towards the league. They are two points out of European spots with seven games to go. Though no doubt, a major honor would seem to be a fine compromise. Atletico, meanwhile, are still in contention for major honors. They will face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on April 29.

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