In summer 2018, Niko Kovac finally took charge as manager. "Every manager has his favourites, and I wasn't one of his," James recalls. Their relationship was hampered by a language barrier: James admits he never bothered to master proper German. "We had German lessons and they were a real snooze-fest," he says.

The playmaker also chafed at Kovac's training methods: "He made us cycle for 30 minutes after every session. I told him, 'No, am I training for the Tour de France? I'm a footballer.'"

Under Ancelotti and Heynckes, James had been a regular starter, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 2,645 minutes. In his second season under Kovac, his playing time fell to 1,654 minutes—partly because of two lengthy injury lay-offs—and he finished with seven goals and six assists.