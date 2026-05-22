James spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, between 2017 and 2019. "I was lucky in my first year because Carlo and Heynckes spoke Spanish," the now 34-year-old Colombian recalls. Ancelotti was sacked in September 2017 after a 3-0 loss to PSG, and Heynckes stepped in on an interim basis, guiding the club to the league title that season.
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"Am I training for the Tour de France or something?" Former FC Bayern star takes a dig at Niko Kovac
In summer 2018, Niko Kovac finally took charge as manager. "Every manager has his favourites, and I wasn't one of his," James recalls. Their relationship was hampered by a language barrier: James admits he never bothered to master proper German. "We had German lessons and they were a real snooze-fest," he says.
The playmaker also chafed at Kovac's training methods: "He made us cycle for 30 minutes after every session. I told him, 'No, am I training for the Tour de France? I'm a footballer.'"
Under Ancelotti and Heynckes, James had been a regular starter, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 2,645 minutes. In his second season under Kovac, his playing time fell to 1,654 minutes—partly because of two lengthy injury lay-offs—and he finished with seven goals and six assists.
- AFP
James has become a Wandervogel—yet he still pulls on the Colombia shirt.
In summer 2019, his two-year, €13 million loan expired and was not renewed. James returned to Real for one final season but never recaptured his best form. After impressing at the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, the club had signed him from AS Monaco for €75 million.
Kovac, sacked by Bayern Munich in November 2019 despite winning the double, has since joined Borussia Dortmund.
Since departing the Bernabéu in 2020, he has drifted from Everton to Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Club León and, most recently, Minnesota United in February.
He remains a key figure for Colombia, who will contest the World Cup group stage against Portugal, Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A Netflix documentary on his career was released on Thursday.