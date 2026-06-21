'Almost inhuman' - Xavi calls Lionel Messi the 'Michael Jordan of football' after seeing ex-Barcelona team-mate's 'crazy' World Cup hat-trick for Argentina

Xavi has never been shy about his admiration for the man he shared so much success with at Camp Nou, but his latest comments elevate the Inter Miami star to a different level of sporting greatness. Comparing his longevity and impact to a certain Chicago Bulls legend, Xavi believes Messi has now surpassed every historical rival for the crown of the greatest of all time.

"I like to say that he is the Michael Jordan of football," the former Barcelona midfielder told The Athletic. “In football, there is no one to compare to him. He has surpassed the greats of the past because of his longevity: he’s been the best for the last 20 years. Even now, after all this time, he goes and out and shows us that. His mentality is extraordinary."

He added: "For me, that’s what sets him apart. He can’t stand losing. He’s got the perfect temperament for football and the perfect physique: his body is tailor-made for the game. Forget about the goals he scored against Algeria; look at his all-round play, his physical condition, the sheer drive and ambition he brings to the game. He has a champion’s mentality that will never be matched."



