Alisha Lehmann watches Iga Swiatek's second-round Wimbledon victory live on centre-court with new fiancé Montel McKenzie

The relationship between Lehmann and McKenzie has progressed rapidly since they first went public in January. Friends and fans were quick to celebrate their engagement announcement, with several former Love Island castmates offering their congratulations online.

Rumours of a possible engagement had actually surfaced back in May when the pair were seen visiting a high-end jeweller. At that time, McKenzie teased fans with a lock and key emoji, although representatives initially denied that a formal proposal had taken place. Lehmann finally confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram followers on June 24.