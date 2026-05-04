Alexia Putellas and Melchie Dumornay boost Ballon d'Or hopes - but Mariona Caldentey and Arsenal's European dreams are over: Winners and losers from the Women's Champions League semi-finals

Before turning our attention to that game, which will deliver a fourth meeting between Barca and Lyon in a European final, the semi-finals are worth reflecting on as both made cases to go down as modern classics.
First through to the final were Lyon, who were able to exact their revenge on Arsenal after losing to the Gunners at the same stage of the competition last season. After leading 2-1 from the first leg last year, OL trailed by that scoreline this time around, but they came back brilliantly to secure a dramatic 3-1 win in the second leg, as Jule Brand's 86th=minute strike knocked the defending champions out on Saturday.
It was going to be a tough act for Barca and Bayern Munich, who played out a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, to follow - but the two somehow delivered perhaps an even more thrilling second leg on Sunday. Playing at a sold-out Camp Nou, Barca raced into a 4-1 lead, only to be pegged back by one Pernille Harder goal and then seemingly another, which made the score 5-4 on aggregate as the clock ticked into stoppage time. However, VAR intervened to play killjoy in a wonderfully open game that could've returned plenty more goals.
So, as the dust settles on a fantastic weekend of European action, what did we learn? GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Women's Champions League semi-finals...