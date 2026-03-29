Alexia Putellas among the goals as Barcelona Femeni thrash Real Madrid to all but wrap up SEVENTH successive Liga F title

The result was put beyond any doubt 55 minutes into the match when Batlle turned provider. Her dangerous cross from the flank caused chaos in the six-yard box, leading to Maelle Lakrar inadvertently diverting the ball into her own net. Reflecting on her crucial opening strike and the team's tactical approach during a half-time interview, the full-back explained: "I was lucky that it ended up going in. We are coming inside a lot against a fairly low block. Shots from outside help. We are playing a good game, they are not jumping out so much. You have to have peace of mind to find the gaps and get to the goal."