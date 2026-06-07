Alexander Zverev "conquers his demons"! The international press pays tribute following an epic final thriller at the French Open

L'Equipe: "An 89-year wait for a German champion: following Jannik Sinner's exit in the second round, Zverev was considered the clear favourite and lived up to expectations throughout the two-week tournament."

Le Figaro: "After a nerve-wracking final, Alexander Zverev overcomes his demons and wins his first Grand Slam title."

La Gazzetta dello Sport: "A magnificent Cobolli isn't enough; Roland Garros belongs to Zverev! Flavio forces him into a fifth set, then crumbles. Sascha finishes the match in tears and then embraces Flavio Cobolli, one of his closest friends on the tour. After Pietrangeli, Panatta and Sinner, Italy cannot celebrate a new Grand Slam winner."

Tuttosport: "The fairy tale ends in the fifth set: Roland Garros goes to the German. In the deciding set, Zverev dominated and won just as he had started."