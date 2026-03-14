AFP
'Ah yeah, old man' - Kylian Mbappe has playful dig at Thierry Henry as Arsenal & France legend shows off his physique
Henry's strict fitness regime
The man who led France's U21 side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics is still putting in the hard work in the gym to maintain his silhouette. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Gunners icon shared two shirtless selfies following an intense one-hour training session. Henry accompanied the images of his shredded physique with a simple but effective mantra for his followers: "Work hard, eat well, no sugar."
It is a level of dedication that has kept the legendary striker looking like he could still lace up his boots today. Henry has often been protective of his younger compatriot, and he recently noted that Mbappe has been judged unfairly for much of his career due to the "caviar" he has provided fans since he was a teenager. Now, it seems the roles have reversed as the apprentice watches the master show off his own disciplined lifestyle.
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Mbappe's cheeky Instagram response
Mbappe was quick to spot the post and couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at the man he has been compared to since his Monaco debut. "Ah yeah, old man, I’ve got you," the Real Madrid superstar wrote in the comments, striking a balance between light-hearted "banter" and genuine admiration for Henry's condition. It was a rare public interaction that highlighted the warmth and mutual respect that exists between the two icons of French football.
Henry, ever the mentor, was quick to fire back with a one-word lesson for the 25-year-old. "Discipline," the World Cup winner replied, ending his comment with a heart emoji. It served as a reminder that the physical attributes Mbappe possesses now require constant maintenance if he is to enjoy the same longevity as the man who paved the way for him in North London and Paris.
Flashback to 'eat well, sleep well'
The exchange has brought back memories of Mbappe's own famous comments regarding professional standards. Following a frustrating Champions League defeat for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich three years ago, Mbappe made headlines by urging his teammates to "eat well and sleep well" ahead of the second leg. It appears those were rules Henry was already living by long before the current France captain made them a viral talking point.
Henry's commitment to his health reflects the professionalism that defined his career at Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona. By staying in such elite shape, the Frenchman continues to set an example for the next generation. For Mbappe, seeing his idol maintain such a high bar well into his late 40s provides a blueprint for what a truly elite post-playing career looks like.
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The hunt for France records
As Mbappe moves into the peak years of his career in Spain, he remains tantalisingly close to the history books of the national team. While Henry's record of 51 goals was eventually overtaken by Giroud, Mbappe is already sitting on 55 goals from 94 caps. He needs just three more to become the greatest scorer in the history of the French national team, a feat Henry would undoubtedly celebrate given his vocal support for the player.
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