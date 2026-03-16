Agent Allegri: "He never thought he could win the Scudetto out of a sense of fairness. Leao on the transfer market? He hasn't been making a huge contribution this year"

A defeat that hurts more than the score suggests. Milan were held at the Olimpico; Lazio needed only a goal from Isaksen, who capitalised on a blunder by Estupinan, the derby hero who reverted to the mediocre form he has shown all season. The Rossoneri must now look over their shoulders, with Juventus in fifth place just seven points behind. From the excitement of the derby to sporting despondency in Rome, all within the space of a single week.