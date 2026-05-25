After making only a few brief appearances during his Bundesliga loan spell, the young midfielder is expected to return to FC Bayern Munich

Unlike with Noel Aseko, Munich did not need to activate this option for Chavez. Nevertheless, the Peruvian international saw only limited action during the relegation fight.

Even after René Wagner replaced the sacked coach in Cologne, the versatile midfielder rarely got the nod. He made seven appearances for the club but managed only 96 minutes on the pitch. His longest outing came on matchday 32, when he logged 28 minutes in central midfield during the 2-2 draw with Union Berlin; it would also be his final appearance.

He had previously made his Bundesliga debut for the German record champions; in January, Vincent Kompany granted him two brief cameos, totalling twelve minutes, against VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg.

The left-footer is still waiting for his first goal or assist in the top flight, and his contract runs until 2027.