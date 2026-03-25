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Gabriele Stragapede

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Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal appeals to the CAS over Morocco’s walkover victory – it’s official; here’s what might happen next

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The Senegalese Football Federation has lodged an official appeal.

The 2026 Africa Cup of Nations just keeps on going.

The latest update comes straight from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has made official a development that had been in the air: following Senegal’s victory on the pitch on 18 January and the verdict overturned by CAF exactly a week ago (18 March), here comes a new twist as the FSF (the Senegalese Football Federation) has decided to lodge an appeal with the CAS against CAF’s decision to award a 3-0 victory and the Cup by default to Morocco.

The aim is clearly to overturn CAF’s previous decision, which saw Senegal declared the losers by default for walking off the pitch during the match, but no date has yet been set for the hearing.

  • THE RECONSTRUCTION

    Let’s recall what happened during the Africa Cup of Nations final: in the 98th minute, with the score at 0–0, the referee awarded a penalty – after being called to the monitor by VAR – for a foul by Diouf onBrahim Diaz.

    Senegal decided to walk off the pitch and return to the changing rooms in protest, as requested by manager Pape Thiaw. Only captain Sadio Mané managed to get his team back on the pitch and resume the match in the 111th minute.

    Brahim Diaz then missed the penalty with a chip saved by Edouard Mendy, and in extra time Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for Senegal.

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  • WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN NEXT

    So, what happens next?

    A statement from the CAS explains: “A CAS arbitration panel will be appointed to rule on the case. A procedural timetable will then be established. In accordance with the CAS Rules of Procedure, the appellant (Senegal, ed.) has 20 days to file a notice of appeal setting out its legal arguments, after which the respondents have a further 20 days to file a reply setting out their defences. At this stage of the proceedings, and given the FSF’s request for a stay of proceedings, it is not yet possible to predict the procedural deadlines or indicate when a hearing will be scheduled.

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