Adeyemi-Borussia Dortmund: contract renewal on hold – could a move to Serie A be back on the cards? Juventus, Napoli and others

Remember when Juventus were keen on Karim Adeyemi? It was the summer of 2024, but they then switched their focus to Nico Gonzalez; the following year, Napoli had a go at him – there was a draft agreement with Borussia Dortmund, but the player himself wasn’t entirely convinced. Now the doors to Serie A may be opening again. The 2002-born player has found himself on the fringes of the German club’s plans; he is no longer a regular starter, his contract expires in June 2027 and, for the moment, there is a long way to go before a renewal can be considered. For this reason, the player may leave Dortmund a year early to avoid losing him on a free transfer.



