A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB is a communications disaster

One thing cannot be held against Julian Nagelsmann during his tenure as Germany manager: his players always knew where they stood. Even in the build-up to the 2024 European Championship on home soil, the 38-year-old used clear statements to ensure that every player knew his intended role, leaving no room for misunderstandings. On occasion, his messages were almost too direct—most notably in his much-discussed handling of Deniz Undav.
Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann told Undav that, despite his strong form and impressive statistics for VfB Stuttgart, he was not a first-choice striker—a decision that sparked debate during the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.