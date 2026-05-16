A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB is a communications disaster

It is therefore surprising that the national coach has shown a lack of clarity and decisiveness regarding Manuel Neuer's potential return to the German national team. Appearing on ZDF's 'Aktuelles Sportstudio' on Saturday evening, Nagelsmann again declined to comment in concrete terms and emphasised that he had not yet contacted the players.

"I stand by my initial position that I will seek a conversation with the players first. The player is always contacted first. There is a 'Day X' when the squad is announced. If I start pre-empting and announcing things simply because I feel pressured and Germany is discussing certain issues, then I am not assessing everything I see. I am far from letting myself be swept along," the 38-year-old deliberately sidestepped presenter Jochen Breyer's questions.

Should Neuer's name still appear on Thursday's provisional squad list, however, the resulting lack of clarity would constitute a communications disaster and erode the coach's credibility. For months he had insisted that the conversation was pointless, given Neuer's definitive retirement from the DFB squad after Euro 2024 and his own plan to install Oliver Baumann as first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup.

Should Neuer now be included, the about-face would stem from his own change of heart; Nagelsmann would simply be reacting to that retraction. Yet for many observers, the moment to act has already passed.