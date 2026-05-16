A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB has become a communications disaster

For TSG Hoffenheim's goalkeeper, a Neuer comeback would feel like a cold shower. Since stepping up, the 35-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong in the national jersey; during the World Cup qualifiers he was at times outstanding and consequently prevailed over Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel in the battle for the number one spot at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

As recently as Saturday afternoon, immediately after Hoffenheim's 0-4 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Baumann appeared confident of going to the World Cup as the first-choice goalkeeper. Nagelsmann had, in a "one-on-one conversation", clearly and unequivocally "expressed his confidence in me. "I have my information. Full stop." Should the 35-year-old suddenly find himself on the bench behind Neuer, it would feel like an unprecedented snub.

In a position where continuity matters most, such seesawing would be counterproductive. Should Neuer give the green light to a return, he would definitely travel to the World Cup as number one, relegating Baumann—who is actually well established within the team—to the bench. The comparison cited by some experts with Toni Kroos's comeback ahead of Euro 2024 therefore does not hold water.