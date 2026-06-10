The 31-year-old is right. Next term will be O'Nien's ninth at AFC Sunderland, and the Black Cats' first Europa League campaign since 1967 feels like a modern fairy tale.

Sunderland's return to international football had been absent for 53 years. Having begun the campaign as a well-funded promoted side, the Black Cats leapfrogged several established teams to grab seventh spot on the final day, courtesy of a 2-1 home win over Chelsea FC. O'Nien was central to that success.

The defender provided the assist for the second goal, his first in the top flight, having only recently stepped up to this level despite arriving at the club in 2018. Back then, Sunderland were still in the third tier, and O'Nien was far from a star performer.