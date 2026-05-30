However, there is also the possibility that Ibrahimovic could spend another season on loan at another club or even be sold.

Several clubs are monitoring the forward: Bundesliga sides FC Augsburg, Werder Bremen, TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart are all reported to be interested, while Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham are weighing moves from the Premier League. PSV Eindhoven—with whom Bayern Munich already enjoys good relations—has also registered its interest, according to Transfermarkt.