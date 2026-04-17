Speaking to Bild, the central midfielder confirmed recent contact with national team manager Julian Nagelsmann.
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A surprise could be in store for Germany’s World Cup squad: a Bundesliga star has confirmed contact with head coach Julian Nagelsmann
“I’ve known Julian for a very long time – he was my youth coach at Hoffenheim. Even when I was seriously injured in the knee (Prömel missed almost the entire previous season due to a cruciate ligament rupture, ed.), he got in touch with me. He then contacted me again ahead of the March call-ups,” Prömel revealed.
Although he had “told me I wouldn’t be in the March squad, I was still glad to have the conversation,” the 31-year-old continued, stressing, “I now know I’m still on his radar.” He admits he is not “clinging to huge hopes for the summer, because I know the national coach won’t make radical changes to the March group. But if he does need me, in whatever capacity, I’ll be ready. To be part of the World Cup squad would be a huge dream,” Prömel concluded.
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DFB squad: Will Grischa Prömel still make the World Cup squad?
Back from a lengthy injury lay-off, Prömel began the season impressing off the bench for Hoffenheim. Since autumn he has nailed down a starting spot and been instrumental in TSG’s push for European qualification, with the club currently sixth in the table. Most recently, Dortmund’s Maximilian Beier—also left out of the March internationals—told the FAZ that his BVB teammate Waldemar Anton and Prömel “are somewhat overlooked and do not receive the recognition they actually deserve.”
Prömel has received only one senior call-up to date: in November 2023, when Nagelsmann drafted him into the squad during his second spell as DFB coach. The subsequent 2-3 loss to Turkey and 0-2 defeat to Austria saw Prömel remain an unused substitute on both occasions.
A World Cup call-up would therefore be a surprise, not least because he has not been considered for the past two and a half years. Nagelsmann has stressed that he did not want to make many changes to the squad for the recent friendlies against Switzerland (4–3) and Ghana (2–1), given the World Cup this summer.
Grischa Prömel once won a title with Julian Nagelsmann
Nevertheless, Prömel remains in the frame. Midfielder Felix Nmecha, originally picked for Germany’s World Cup squad, tore his lateral knee ligament at the end of March and is currently sidelined. It is still uncertain whether the Dortmund man will be fit in time for the tournament. In March, Nagelsmann drafted Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach, another potential replacement for the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
For that to happen, the Hoffenheim midfielder—expected to join VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer this summer—must maintain his strong form in the final weeks of the campaign. His close relationship with Nagelsmann, who once coached him in Hoffenheim’s senior youth setup, could prove decisive. The pair previously won the 2014 German U19 championship together.
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Is Grischa Prömel still in contention for the World Cup squad? Here are his statistics from the current season.
Games 30
30 goals
Goals
8 assists
Assists
2
Yellow cards
4